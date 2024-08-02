Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.57 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

