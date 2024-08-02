C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

