C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.28.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 605,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.