Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 12th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Cactus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Cactus has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.