California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 239 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

CSL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.58. 399,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.45 and a 200-day moving average of $383.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,129 shares of company stock worth $33,720,377. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

