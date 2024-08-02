California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,134. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

