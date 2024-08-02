California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Etsy worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.87. 371,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,159. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

