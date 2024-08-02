California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $76,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 88,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

MNST traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,896. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.