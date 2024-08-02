California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.38 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Management by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,578. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

