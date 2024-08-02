California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,362 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

