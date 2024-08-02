California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,314 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $72,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Block by 80.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,971. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

