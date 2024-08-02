Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.12

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 177186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.