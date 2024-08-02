Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.7 %

CAH traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,166. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.