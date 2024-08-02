Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $188.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.27.

Carvana stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.21. 2,730,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,010. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,512,096 shares of company stock valued at $303,420,439. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

