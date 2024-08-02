Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $192.04 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $192.04 million and $5.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,790,028,247 coins and its circulating supply is 12,192,157,659 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,789,146,659 with 12,191,317,281 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01657747 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,848,289.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.