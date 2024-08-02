Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Bruce Kay Acquires 200,000 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Kay acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$381,000.00 ($249,019.61).
Catalyst Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.
About Catalyst Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Metals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.