Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Bruce Kay Acquires 200,000 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Kay acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$381,000.00 ($249,019.61).

Catalyst Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

About Catalyst Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.