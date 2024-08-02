Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Sells $269,340.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

