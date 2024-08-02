CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,508. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

