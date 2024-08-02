Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 30,802 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $43.24.

Central Securities Trading Down 1.5 %

About Central Securities

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.