Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Certara worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Certara by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 370,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,262,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 372,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,631. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.87.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

