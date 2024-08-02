CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 26513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

