Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $430.41 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDT

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.