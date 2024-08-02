Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.3 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

CLDT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 342,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

