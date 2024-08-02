Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 424,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

