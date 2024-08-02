Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.