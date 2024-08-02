Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CHD traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,474. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

