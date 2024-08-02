Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $23.09

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $24.24. Cinemark shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1,242,663 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

