Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 954 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:PH traded down $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.51. The company had a trading volume of 700,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.30.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
