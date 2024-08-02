Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 954 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PH traded down $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.51. The company had a trading volume of 700,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.