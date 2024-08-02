Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $54.33. 4,283,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

