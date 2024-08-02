Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of IWO traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $265.14. 647,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

