Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,673 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $216.94. 1,759,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.