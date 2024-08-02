Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 31,630 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,630 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 5,095,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,389. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

