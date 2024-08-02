Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor N.V. raised its position in Clarivate by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,457,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,598,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,402 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $30,104,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

