Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

NYSE CLH traded down $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $235.19. 163,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $246.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

