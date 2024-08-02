Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 965,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

