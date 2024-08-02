Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 379,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,063. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Clearway Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

