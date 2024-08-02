Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $153.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 7.4 %

Clorox stock traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.07. 2,901,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.