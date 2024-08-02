Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.14, but opened at $143.20. Clorox shares last traded at $141.77, with a volume of 256,327 shares.

The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

