Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $231,510.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,342,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,394. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

