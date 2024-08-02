Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $231,510.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,342,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,394. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

