Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $79.80. 5,557,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,210 shares of company stock worth $53,347,371 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.