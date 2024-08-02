Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.40, but opened at $79.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,075,559 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,210 shares of company stock worth $53,347,371. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

