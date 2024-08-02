CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 67,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

