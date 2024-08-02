CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6,446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.