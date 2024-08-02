Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $39.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CGNX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 644,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after buying an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

