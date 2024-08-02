Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 831,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.