Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTSH stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 831,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.12.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.