Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.12.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

