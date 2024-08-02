Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.11.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $100.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.