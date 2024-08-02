Comerica Bank Acquires 392,966 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

CCCS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 824,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

