Comerica Bank Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 160,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,996. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

