Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $15.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,254. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average is $276.00.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

